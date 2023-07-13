The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why are Ashley and Tucker setting boundaries between them?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature decisions, interrogatons, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 13, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has never been shy about her dislike toward Diane, played by Susan Walters. She was not pleased about Diane's attempts to make a fresh start to her life in Genoa City. Considering their history, it's not exactly surprising. She might be the picture of calm most of the time, but when she really wants something to happen, she makes sure nothing comes in between her way. And she is clearly not in Diane's favor.

But while Nikki can be persistent and stubborn, so is Jack, played by Peter Bergman. He is used to getting exactly what he wants and since he wants to marry Diane and start a life with her, he wouldn't let anything come in the way of that. Nikki goes up to Jack and interrogates him. She has a lot to be unhappy about with Diane's promotion and new position at Jabot, as well as her granddaughter Sunmer's ruined marriage. How will this conversation go?

Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, is not happy that his father chose Summer, played by Allison Lanier, over him to stay at Marchetti. Considering the issues in his marriage with Summer at the moment, no wonder it hurt Kyle a lot more than it should. Jack might have offered Kyle a position at Jabot, but Kyle was not happy about it either. With his interest in Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, after their fling, it seems like Kyle is looking for more.

His plan is to work at Newman Media with Audra, this entwining his personal life and career again, just like last time. That doesn't seem to be enough for Kyle because has also asked Mariah, played by Camryn Grimes, to quit working at Jabot. This isn't the only attempt by someone to affect the company negatively. Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, started a whole new company as revenge. But she and Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, have set down some boundaries to ensure things run smoothly. Will their plan work?

