The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Choe's advice help Sally understand she needs to accept her feelings for Adam?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature benefits of doubt, much-needed advice, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 13, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, and Adam, played by Mark Grossman, might be half-siblings but they have never gotten along. They get on each other's nerves and Victoria pretty much believes Adam is the cause of all problems in the family. She even tried to convince their father Victor, played by Eric Braeden, to not let him become the CEO of Newman Media CEO. When Victor followed through, she was quite delighted with the news.

Adam is now working at Newman Enterprises as the assistant of Victoria's fling Nate, played by Sean Dominic. When Victoria gives Adam a surprising benefit of the doubt, how will he react? Is she being genuine or is she plotting something behind the scenes? Does it have something to do with Adam's current position or her desire to get back the power position at the company by proving Victor mentally unfit? What will Victoria's next move be?

On the other hand, Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, recently decided to leave Newman Enterprises. He wanted to start afresh and did not want Victor trying to control him. Nick chose to partner with his former wife Sharon for her company and chose to stay away from the family feud that only keeps getting worse. When Nick finds a way to connect with Victor, what does he have in mind? What do the father-son duo have planned together?

Lastly, Nick broke up with Sally, played by Courtney Hope, after finding out Adam kissed her and she was conflicted about it. He told her she still had feelings for him. When Sally confides in her friend Chloe, played by Elizabeth Hendrickson, what advice will she hand out? Will Sally listen to what she suggests? Will Chloe try to fuel her against Adam and brainwash her into getting back with Nick? Will this push Sally in the opposite direction and towards Adam?

