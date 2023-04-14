The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Mariah and Tessa's return be a smooth ride?

American soap opera The Young and the Restless promises its viewers surprises, revelations, homecomings, and even more drama in the upcoming episodes. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss any of the exciting episodes. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 14 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Mariah, played by Camryn Grimes, and Tessa, played by Cait Fairbanks, had wanted to become mothers for so long and they were finally able to make their dreams come true and experience motherhood when they adopted a baby not long ago. The new responsibility definitely kept them busy and they have been gone ever since the baby's birth.

Sharon, played by Sharon Case, did mention the little girl who is named Aria, recently. Now with Mariah and Tessa returning home, what will be in store for the new mothers? Will their homecoming be smooth as they enjoy the feeling of being parents, or will they struggle to make the adjustment between their life prior to Aria and the life they are currently living?

Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, has realized that Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, and Nate, played by Sean Dominic, had s*x in the former's office. He is not pleased about that, especially since he warned Victoria that Nate is in a relationship with Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy. On the other hand, Jack, played by Peter Bergman, may have said a few kind things about Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, at her memorial, he is devoted to Diane.

He has made it clear that Diane and he are in love and they will do whatever it takes to make things work this time around. Jack wants to keep Diane out of the drama revolving around Phyllis' mysterious death. When Chance, played by Conner Floyd, arrests Diane for Phyllis' murder, Jack promises to protect her no matter what. Will he be able to fulfill his promise? Meanwhile, Nick gives Nate an ultimatum. Will this lead to even more drama?