The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Are Phyllis and Tucker going to join hands against Diane?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature intriguing deals, leverage, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 14, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, had been hiding ever since she faked her death at the Genoa Gala to frame Diane. Being on the run consistently clearly did not help her case so now she has decided to show up and face it all while trying to control whatever factors she can. Her plan is to have EMT serve as her witness. Phyllis is known for making dangerous deals and taking reckless decisions in the heat of the moment and so she does it yet again.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why are Ashley and Tucker setting boundaries between them?

What is the shady new deal and what will the consequences of this be? Will Phyllis get imprisoned, or will she find a way out of this mess? Whatever happens, it'll definitely not be a smooth ride for her. Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, has made her own mistakes when it comes to Phyllis and her "supposed" death. She arrested Diane, played by Susan Walters, who was innocent in the case. But she has also ensured that Phyllis pays the price for faking her death. It wasn't exactly the brightest idea Phyllis had in her need for revenge.

Christine celebrates a win she scored. What could it be? Is it related to Phyllis? Did she charge her for something? Or is related to Phyllis' daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier? After all, Summer was aware of the fact that she could be charged for helping hide Phyllis despite knowing her whole fake death plan. She actively helped hide her mother and made plans with her so it wouldn't be a surprise if she actually does get arrested.

Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, had several plans when he returned to Genoa City. When he tried to convince everyone that he is a changed man, it seemed like he had let some of them go but you can never be too sure when it comes to him. Tucker finds leverage against Diane. What could it be about? Is it something on the personal or professional front? is Tucker going to join hands with Phyllis? What will this lead to?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Chelsea quit working for Daniel and consider Summer's offer?