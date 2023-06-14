The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nick be able to protect Sharon and Faith from Cameron?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature marriage issues, struggles, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the June 14, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Summer, played by Allison Lanier, has been dealing with a lot emotionally ever since her husband Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, found that not only was her mother Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, alive, but that she also helped hide her. Kyle is also gloomy about the issues between him and Summer but he cannot bring himself to forgive her even when his other Diane, played by Susan Walters, advised and encouraged him to.

Summer decides to give Diane a reality check. What is it about? Is it about her relationship with her son Kyle or is it something entirely else? Does it have anything to do with Phyllis and the drama that happened when she faked her death? Meanwhile, Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has not been happy with his son Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, dating Sally, played by Courtney Hope, and he has made it very clear. The fact that she is pregnant with the baby of his other son Adam, played by Mark Grossman, only worsens the case.

Victor has repeatedly asked Nick to focus on his former wife Sharon, played by Sharon Case, and their daughter Faith, played by Reylynn Caster. Now that Cameron, played by Linden Ashby, has kidnapped Faith, things seem to be going downhill for Nick. Cameron previously framed him for violence and got him arrested and now he kidnapped his daughter. Nick has been in a serious dilemma on all fronts. Victor advises him and points him in a direction.

Will Nick listen to what his father has to say? Will he be able to execute a plan and manage to save his family? On the other hand, Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, was with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, but when the situation didn't suit her, she left. Then she decided to move her focus to Nate, played by Sean Dominic. With their plans of doing what it takes to rise to the top of Newman Enterprises, what will the consequences be?

This isn't where Audra plans to stop though. With Kyle and Summer's marriage struggling due to lies and misunderstandings, Audra sees an opportunity and chooses Kyle as her next target. What will this choice of Audra do? Will she manage to cause problems between Kyle and Summer or will the plan backfire on her? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS.

