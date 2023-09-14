The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Ashley react when she finds out Tucker cheated on her with Audra?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature confrontations, questions. cheating, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 14, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Lily, played by Christel Khalil, and Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, had reconciled after their on-and-off love sparked again. The two were happy as they spent quality time with each other. Sure, it was more on the casual side and not very serious but they were definitely growing closer with each moment spent together. But Daniel's ex Heather, played by Vail Bloom, returned and things became complicated. Especially since she's sticking around.

Lily had a chat with her own ex Billy, played by Jason Thompson. She told him about the whole situation and how she felt that Heather's return might wake some regrets in Daniel's mind. After musing on her, Lily has now decided to confront Daniel about this. What will he say in response? Will he be able to give a clear response or state that he's more confused than ever? How will this affect Lily and Daniel's relationship? Will Heather say something?

Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, approached Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, to ask him about why he seemed bothered. He was roaming around like a ghost ever since he returned from Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, and his honeymoon without her. Nobody knows what went wrong between them. Tucker seemed uninterested in telling Audra any details about it. Instead, he shockingly slept with her. What will this mean for the ex-lovers?

What will Ashley do when she finds out about Tucker's betrayal? What deal does Tucker decide to make with Audra? Will he offer to start their fling again or will he make a deal relating to their professional lives? Lastly, Jack, played by Peter Bergman, calls for a family meeting. He announces that he and Diane, played by Susan Walters, have set a date for their celebratory wedding. How will they locate Ashley to inform her about the same?

