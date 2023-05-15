The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What decision will Sally finally take?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise its viewers contemplation, confrontation, and plenty of drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the May 15, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Sally, played by Courtney Hope, is genuinely considering working with Adam, played by Mark Grossman, at McCall Unlimited. And even though both Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, and Chloe, played by Elizabeth Hendrickson, expressed their disagreement at the option, Sally always does what she wants to. Right now, she needs a stable income so she can raise her yet-to-be-born daughter properly.

Getting a job will give Sally a sense of independence that will help her become the role model she wants to be for her baby girl. But opting for a job is not the only option Sally has. She can continue running her own business if she takes up Nick's offer to invest. This path might have more external support from someone else as Chloe wants her to go this way.

After all, if Sally chooses the business option, it will help Chloe stay employed and because working for Adam is not an option Chloe will look at, this might just be her only option. Amidst the various options, Sally has a lot to think about. She also realizes she is playing a risky game with the Newman brothers. She still feels something between her and Adam and she is also aware of the possible extent of Nick's feelings for her.

Meanwhile, Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy, broke up with Nate, played by Sean Dominic, the minute he confessed to cheating on her with Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle. She packed her bags and moved out of the penthouse even though her heart was breaking from the sting of betrayal. But she has since decided to talk it out with Nate. There doesn't seem any possibility of them getting back together so will Elena at least gain some clarity from this conversation?

