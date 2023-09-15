The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Ashley calling someone for help after her mysterious fiasco with Tucker?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature heart-to-hearts, changing relationships, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 15, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, and Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, may have gotten married and gone on a Paris trip for their honeymoon, but things are far from fine between them. The two had an argument over the Abbott family feud and their decision to start their own company. When Tucker arrived back in Genoa City, Ashley was not with him.

Her daughter Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, confronted Tucker about it. Even Jack, played by Peter Bergman, has been worried about his sister and why she did not return. He called a family meeting and let Billy, played by Jason Thompson, try to figure out what Tucker is up to. When Ashley decides to make a call, who will it be for? Is she in need of assistance? Will Jack and the other Abbotts be able to help her? What has happened?

Tucker has been closed off since he returned and he told Heather, played by Vail Bloom, that he will require a lawyer. To add to the already messy situation, he slept with his ex Audra and teamed up with her again. With a lot of thoughts in his head, he decided to confide in his son Devon, played by Bryton James. Will he be able to help his father by giving some much-needed advice? Or will this cause issues between them again? How will Devon react?

Lastly, Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, has been having a fling with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor. The two were enjoying their time together while his marriage with Summer fell apart. But now that she and Tucker slept together, things are about to get a lot more complicated. When Audra decides to change some rules in her fling with Kyle, what could it mean? Will she dump him for Tucker? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS.

