The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Nick react after seeing Adam and Sally together?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature surprise returns, change in strategy, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 16, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Sally, played by Courtney Hope, has been trying to get back to being her independent self and move forward from the emotional trauma she underwent after losing her and Adam's to-be-born daughter. This was the perfect time for her to go back to how she was considering her boyfriend Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, was not around for her to rely on. She is also using this time to fix her relation with her ex-boyfriend Adam, played by Mark Grossman.

The two went through the loss of their daughter but Sally blamed him for it at first and she regrets it. She buys a housewarming gift for him and visits his new apartment hoping to talk things out and spend some time together. But when Nick returns and finds them together, how will he react? Will he ask Sally what's happening? How will she respond to it? Will Nick blame his brother Adam for this as well? He reacts in an insecure manner anytime Sally and Adam are even around each other, so one can expect him to not be pleased.

Meanwhile, Victor, played by Eric Braeden, is not happy with his son Adam, as usual. He knows Adam is blackmailing Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, and he doesn't like how he is trying to force a merger he previously told him he didn’t want. This is why Victor tries to change his tactics when it comes to dealing with Adam. Will the new attempts made by Victor work, or will he only push Adam farther away from himself like he tends to do?

Lastly, Audra has been clear that she is not in love with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor. The two might regularly sleep together after starting their fling after Kyle's relationship with his wife Summer started getting ruined, but they are not in love. Regardless, they spend a lot of time together, in bed or otherwise, which is why Audra now sees a new side to Kyle. Is it something that'll bring them closer, or something that will cause a rift between them?

