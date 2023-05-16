The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle coming clean to Diane cause problems in her case?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise its viewers resurfacing feuds, reminiscing, and plenty of drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the May 16, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, has his hands full with the murder charges against his fiance Diane, played by Susan Walters. But Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has never seemed to care or pause in consideration especially not when it comes to his rival. He makes it clear to Jack that he is not happy with Diane being in Genoa City, even more so because of her past with his family. Their conversation brings friction as usual.

Victor frustrates Jack with what he said. Will this stir even more drama and friction in their longstanding rivalry and war against each other? Or will this be just another small argument between the long-term enemies? Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, knows that his mother did not kill Phyllis. Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, told him not to tell her until they find proper evidence, but Kyle doesn't really like keeping secrets.

Kyle talks to Diane and comes clean about what he knows. But will he also choose to tell Summer, played by Allison Lanier, the truth? Will his refusal to keep this a secret cause more trouble in Diane's case? "Phyllis has nearly destroyed my life and the lives of the people who love her. How can she be so hateful? This is pure evil," she says during the conversation.

On the other hand, Summer reminisces with Billy. Is it about their night together many years ago or is it about Phyllis? Summer isn't ready to go home and face Kyle. She cannot lie to her husband anymore because she knows her mother is alive and that Diane did not kill her but she cannot possibly tell him that. But will spending time with Billy help her fix the mess she is in and figure out a solution? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS.

