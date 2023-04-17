The Young and the Restless Spoilers 17 April 2023: How will Victor react to Adam's confession?

American soap opera The Young and the Restless promises its viewers friendship favours, disappointed characters, and upsetting moods in the upcoming episodes. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 17 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Adam, played by Mark Grossman, feels that Victor, played by Eric Braeden, chose Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, over him again. Though he wasn't surprised, he definitely felt hurt. But he doesn't realize that Victor is just trying to figure out a way to get McCall Unlimited while still letting Victoria have the top authority at Newman Enterprises.

Victor even told Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, that Adam is his focus and priority at the moment. Ever since Adam learned about Victoria withdrawing the offer to buy McCall, he has been disappointed and has chosen to remain lowkey, enjoying his time with Sally, played by Courtney Hope, and talking about their yet-to-be-born baby.

When the two meet Ariah, the newborn baby of Mariah, played by Camryn Grimes, and Tessa, played by Cait Fairbanks, they got even more excited about becoming parents. Adam now decides to confess to Victor and tell him about his future baby with Sally. How will Victor react to the news of him becoming a grandfather again and Sally being the mother?

Meanwhile, Jack, played by Peter Bergman, is upset that Chance, played by Conner Floyd, arrested Diane, played by Susan Walters, for the murder of Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford. What annoyed him even more was when Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, refused to represent Diane in the case. As he tries to figure out how to get his fiancee out of this murder mystery mess, an idea strikes him.

Jack decides to ask Christine for a favour. Is it going to be related to Diane getting bail as Christine is the District Attorney or will he drop a bomb and just ask Christine to drop the charges on Diane entirely? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.