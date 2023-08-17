The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Which warm moment did ex-spouses Victoria and Billy share?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature warm moments, upsetting news, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 17, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, was happily hooking up with Nate, played by Sean Dominic, and adding another one to her long series of personal life blunders. But when she found out that he hasn't been truthful to her about merging McCall Unlimited and Newman Media, she isn't pleased. Nikki also told Victoria that Nate confessed he didn't love her.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Nick react after seeing Adam and Sally together?

What will these revelations change in Victoria and Nate's relationship? When Victoria shares a warm moment with her former husband Billy, played by Jason Thompson, does she realize she is settling for nothing? Will sparks fly between them again? Or will it only push Victoria to confront Nate and fix things? Victor, played by Eric Braeden, recently got some news.

Advertisement

He found out that his son Adam, played by Mark Grossman, was blackmailing Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, to convince them to merge Newman Media and McCall. He was not happy on finding out that Adam was continuing to scheme to get what he wants. He doesn't consider that Adam might actually be onto something beneficial for both companies.

Sally, played by Courtney Hope, was ready to accept Victor's job offer but the latter has some bad news to deliver to her. Is this about him no longer offering the position? Or is he about to share some other upsetting news with Sally? Is this Victor's attempt to get back at Adam? He knows Adam is in love with Sally, so is this a revenge tactic by the Newman patriarch?

Lastly, former spouses Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, and Sharon, played by Sharon Case, might have agreed to work with Adam but they still remain wary. They prefer to question him about his every move and suspect him of an ulterior motive, so it's not surprising things don't work out smoothly between the three. What important decision have Nick and Sharon made and what will it mean for their future? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Which reality check by Adam has caused Sharon to warn him?