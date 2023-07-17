The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Has Chance finally decided to move on from Abby to Sharon?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature intriguing advice, connections, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 17, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, is making sure to do everything it takes to make things work with as many people as he possibly can. He tracked down the EMT who can serve as the witness of Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, and made a deal with her. She is now also in his debt for helping her get through the messy situation she is in. On the other hand, his romantic relationship with Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, is moving forward.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Are Phyllis and Tucker going to join hands against Diane?

He is also moving ahead with their company which will act as a rival to Jabot. This means Tucker is doing well with Ashley, both on the personal and professional front. Will things keep going smoothly or will he hit a roadblock? Next on Tucker's list is Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, who he has given some unsolicited advice. What will he be suggesting to her? Will it be anything she can use for her benefit? Will Tucker's advice change things?

Sharon, played by Sharon Case, has finally gotten over the emotional trauma her altercation with Cameron had caused. Now that she is getting back to herself, it seems like her equation with Chance, played by Conner Floyd, is building into something more. The few dates they have been on and the casual flirting has led to some flying sparks. Taking the chance Sharon and Chance go to the back room at Crimson Lights. Will their closeness complicate things?

Will this even last or is this just a temporary reprieve? Victor, played by Eric Braeden, is not happy with Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, deciding to force Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, out of Newman Enterprises. He is also not happy with Adam, played by Mark Grossman, and his plan to use McCall Industries to take down Newman Media. Victor delivers some shocking news to the Newmans. What could it be?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why are Ashley and Tucker setting boundaries between them?