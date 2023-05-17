The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nick be able to convince Victoria against Nate?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless will feature truths coming to light, warnings, and drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the May 17, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Lauren, played by Tracey Bregman, was absolutely heartbroken when she thought Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, was dead. She was in absolute disbelief about the incident and was furious with Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, for taking the case of Diane, played by Susan Walters. She was pissed that her husband had taken Diane's case even though she was accused of murdering her dearest friend, Phyllis.

Lauren has now learned the truth about Phyllis. Now that she knows her friend is alive, how will she react? There is no doubt that she will be thrilled to have her back in her life after believing she was dead but will happiness be her only reaction? Will she be furious with Phyllis about hiding the truth about her death? Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, is not pleased with her brother Jack, played by Peter Bergman, because of his relation with Diane.

She wants him to realize that he is making a mistake by choosing Diane as his life partner. Ashey wants Jack to move her out of their family home but Jack is not willing to listen to his sister and refuses to give her what she wants. Even Ashley's move to annoy Jack by inviting Tucker to move in with her failed at giving her the result she wanted. Her next move comes when she lashes out at Diane instead, hoping to convince her to leave Jack alone. Ashley hopes to manipulate Diane into leaving Jack but it won't be so easy.

And when Jack finds out about what Ashley attempted to do, he will be furious. Ashley has her hands full with danger as the situation escalates into a potential full-blown family drama. Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, is not happy with his sister Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, because of her affair with Nate, played by Sean Dominic. He thinks Victoria is mixing business with pleasure and feels Nate is not trustworthy. Nick warns his sister again but will she listen? Will he be able to convince Victoria against Nate?

