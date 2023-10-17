The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis land in trouble when Tucker finds out she told Jack about his plans?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature cunning moves, surprising offers, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 17, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, has been busy playing games with everyone around him, be it Jack, Billy, or Phyllis. He even believes he can make Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, do whatever he wants since he has the upper hand on her. Tucker is in for a surprise as he is clearly underestimating her and her flair for getting things done her way. She told Jack, played by Peter Bergman, about his connection to Mamie, played by Veronica Redd.

If that wasn't enough, Phyllis also managed to turn the tables on Tucker. What will this mean for him? Will his plans against the Abbotts sink? Or will this only cause him to go ahead with full steam? Jack wanted to throw away the bugged gift Tucker got for his wedding to Diane. Billy, played by Jason Thompson, was curious and wanted to try something different. The brothers ultimately decided to use the plant with the sound device to their advantage.

They found out about it from Phyllis and have now set a trap for Tucker using his own trick. Will they be feeding incorrect information to Tucker through the listening device? Will Tucker find out about it before it's too late or will Jack and Billy be successful in their endeavors? The two do not trust Tucker no matter how hard he tried to make it look like he was sorry for the past and wanted to reconcile. Jack and Billy were correct in their distrust.

Considering the bugged plant was an apology and reconciliation gift from Tucker, it's clear his only intention is to destroy them however possible. Lastly, Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, started her fling with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, again after Tucker asked her to. Now, she has a new offer for Kyle. Audra asks him to join her and Tucker in their plans. Will Kyle dig deep and uncover the truth or will he agree to the offer with not much thought?

