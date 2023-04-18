The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Which past admirer of Nikki is making his return?

American soap opera The Young and the Restless promises its viewers a past admirer, moral dilemmas, and surprising discoveries in the upcoming episodes. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 18 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, had a long list of admirers back in the day. One of them was her accountant, Milton, played by Mo Rocca, who offered her to run away with him a decade ago when her relationship with Victor, played by Eric Braeden, was going through some troubles. Now with his return after so long, what is going to happen?

It looks like this time around, he is not interested in running away but instead has something important to tell her. Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, decided to turn down the pleas for help by Diane, played by Susan Walters, when she was getting arrested at the memorial for Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, who only faked her death with the help of Jeremy.

Lauren, played by Tracey Bregman, seems to think it was definitely the right choice for her husband. But Michael doesn't exactly agree and finds himself facing a moral dilemma when he is asked to take on the case again. Should he choose to defend the woman accused of murdering Phyllis? And if he does, will he survive what then happens next?

Chance, played by Conner Floyd, is busy in his investigation into Phyllis' death. He clearly remembers the shady evidence that Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Diane planted to get Jeremy, played by James Hyde, arrested. Though he believes the evidence pointing towards Diane being the murderer, his investigation is about to take a surprising turn.

Will he finally be able to see what is hidden in plain sight? Will he see that the right clues are not on the path he is going on? Or will he keep going far down the wrong trail? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.