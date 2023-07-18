The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Kyle react when Summer busts his affair with Audra?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature getting busted, guilt trips, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 18, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Summer, played by Allison Lanier, was out here trying to find a way to make her crumbling marriage with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, work but she was unaware of the fact that he moved on long back. After asking her to move out and telling Summer he wants to separate, Kyle hooked up with Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, right after with no guilt whatsoever.

Summer knew he was mad at her but she had never thought this is how far he'd go. Now with Kyle and Audra's affair coming to light, things are about to get messy. She confronts Kyle about his hookup with Audra and slaps him for his betrayal. She can't believe how soon he got over their marriage and moved on to somebody new. Summer's brother Daniel, played by Michael Grazaidei, has been enjoying his romance with Lily, played by Christel Khalil.

On the other hand, his mother could be possibly facing jail time. If that wasn't enough, his former partner shows up to represent Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford. Daniel goes on a guilt trip, and it might have something to do with Heather, played by Vail Bloom. He treated her poorly when he was going through a tough time and he is quite aware of it. Will his guilt lead to problems? Or will he finally apologize and move on from the past?

Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, does not like Phyllis and it isn't exactly a secret from anyone. Considering Phyllis almost killed her, nobody would blame her for it. Now that Christine is targeting Phyllis, she seems to be having a tough time dealing with her conscience. She might be responsible for ensuring justice and upholding the law, but is she pushing Phyllis too hard because of their past? How will this change her approach?

