The Young and the Restless Spoilers 18 May 2023: Will Jack and Kyle's approach cause problems for Diane?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless will offer its viewers déjà vu, hunt for evidence, and plenty of drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the May 18, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Sharon, played by Sharon Case, has been in a good mood as she enjoys spending time with her first grandchild and explores a possible relationship with Chance, played by Conner Floyd. She also tends to keep herself busy by pouring coffee and giving out free and friendly advice at Crimson Lights. She gets a little surprised when she experiences déjà vu.

Is something from her past coming back to cause problems for her or is this some positive déjà vu feeling that she is experiencing? Devon, played by Bryton James, has been making some changes in his life after the struggles he has gone through in the past. He let Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, and his son move back into his penthouse and dropped his lawsuit against Lily, played by Christel Khalil, and Jill, played by Jess Walton.

He even chose to return to his family firm, Chancellor-Winters. After meeting his mother, Harmony, played by Chene Lawson, Devon was reminded of his past and his childhood. She couldn't believe how far he had gotten away from his love for music. Now that Devon has started afresh in life and is trying to take the right decisions, will he also work on getting his connection to music back? Or will that remain a memory of the past?

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, did not listen to Michael, played by Christian Le Blac, about waiting to reveal the news of Phyllis until they find hard evidence. While Jack told Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, Kyle revealed the news to Summer, played by Allison Lanier, and Diane, played by Susan Walters. Summer already knew about her mother being alive, so it wasn't exactly a shock for her.

Now that Jack and Kyle have taken matters into their own hands and ignored Michael's advice, what will happen? Since they don't have the evidence they need to prove that Diane did not "kill" Phyllis, how will the case move along? Will Jack and Kyle's revelations cause more problems for Diane instead of helping her get rid of the false accusations?

