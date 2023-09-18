The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nikki's damage control for Nick and Victoria's sake work or fail?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature damage control, potential plotting, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 18, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has been actively making some major decisions ever since she was made the CEO of Newman Media by Victor, played by Eric Braeden. She has been making plans and putting them in action side by side. She confronted Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, about her fling with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor. Nikki warned her to stay away from him if she wanted to keep her job and avoid any major action against herself.

Next on her target list was Victor's youngest son Adam, played by Mark Grossman. She might be his stepmother but she has never liked him and has been very against him since the beginning. Nikki went to Adam and gave him a warning. She told him to stop any plans he has against the company now that he has been ousted from the power positions. Even though Adam denied it, Nikki refused to believe him and told him to drop whatever he was plotting.

Meanwhile, nobody is happy about the major changes Victor took. And even though she does not care about Adam being affected by any of it, she loves her own children and wants them to be happy. Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, chose to turn down Victor's offer to return to Newman Enterprises and chose to partner with his ex-wife Sharon for her company. Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, went from CEO to co-CEO and she was not happy with it.

Nikki tries to do some damage control to fix things and solve the issues Victoria and are having but will she be successful? Or will she bite more than she can chew in this messy Newman family feud? What does Adam have in mind? Is he pretending again or truly reconsidering his approach? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

