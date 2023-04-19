The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nate confess that he cheated on Elena?

American soap opera The Young and the Restless promises its viewers confrontations, celebrations, and business moves in the upcoming episodes. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 19 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, might have withdrawn Newman Enterprises' bid to buy McCall Unlimited without asking Victor, played by Eric Braeden, but he is not backing down from buying the company. Victor wants Adam, played by Mark Grossman, to run McCall, especially after their shocking recent conversation.

Victor wants Adam to focus on work ever since he found out that he and Sally, played by Courtney Hope, are having a baby together. In accordance with his plan, Victor tries to force Tucker's hand in hopes that he sells the company to him. This will obviously not go down well with Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson. What will Tucker eventually decide to do?

Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy, is tired of trying to make things work with Nate, played by Sean Dominic. He behaves like a totally different man ever since he quit medicine, but she thought that they had reached a stable position in their relationship. Elena has also been concerned and uncomfortable about Nate working with Victoria.

Though Nate lies and reassures her, will he finally confess that he cheated on Elena with Victoria? Sharon, played by Sharon Case, has recently become a grandmother after Mariah, played by Camryn Grimes, and Tessa, played by Cait Fairbanks, brought home their daughter Ariah. Sharon is thrilled by the arrival of the baby girl in Genoa City.

But her joy is not one to be tamed ashe plans to celebrate the newly turned moms and their lovely daughter properly. Sharon asks Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, to help her in throwing a beautiful baby shower for the family of three. Will the celebration actually happen or will Sharon's plan go up in flames? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS.