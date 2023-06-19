The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will the loss of their child ruin Sally and Adam's relationship forever?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature choices, family issues, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 19, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Faith, played by Reylynn Caster, has been going through a lot recently. Cameron, played by Linden Ashby, poisoned her cat, then her parents asked her to college even though she didn't want to, and then Cameron proceeded to kidnap her while she was on her way to the airport. He tied her up in the sewer and sent a picture of her to Sharon, played by Sharon Case.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sharon and Nick manage to get rid of Cameron and save Faith?

She teamed up with Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, and the two managed to find their daughter. But the rollercoaster ride does not just end here. They might have killed Cameron but he strapped a bomb to Faith's body. How will Sharon and Nick find a way out of this? They previously asked Chance, played by Conner Floyd, as well as the Genoa City Police Department for help but they clearly couldn't do much to help them former couple.

Considering Cameron got into Sharon's house despite all the measures of safety, poisoned the cat, and surprised Sharon in her house downstairs, there is not much to trust the authorities on. But despite the failures, Sharon and Nick ask Chance for assistance in getting rid of the bomb. Will he actually be able to diffuse the bomb diffused and save Faith's life? Or will things end up dire for her and her parents? Will Sharon and Nick lose their daughter?

Adam, played by Mark Grossman, made a massive life decision recently. He had to choose between Sally, played by Courtney Hope, and their daughter. Heartbroken but determined, he makes a choice and saves Sally from the pregnancy that could have taken her life. Now he is left with the harsh task of telling Sally that they lost their daughter and she made it instead of her. Will this setback ruin their relationship forever? Is there no hope for them?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Adam and Sally get back together because of their growing proximity?