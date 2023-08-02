The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Summer and Chance's friendship ruin his romance with Sharon?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature family feuds, questions, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 2, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Sharon, played by Sharon Case, and Chance, played by Conner Floyd, hooked up after months of flirting and their relationship has definitely gone a step forward. They seem to be happy hanging out together and exploring their buddy, new romance. Summer, played by Allison Lanier, has realized that her marriage with Kyle has no saving chance after he slept with Audra. So now she hangs out with her friend Chance trying to heal from the pain.

She confides in him about what she is going through and Sharon manages to interrupt their moment. What will Chance do? Will he be able to balance his romance with Sharon and friendship with Summer? Or will this ruin whatever early-stage blooming feelings Chance and Sharon have? Even though Sharon is usually understanding, it'll be interesting to see if she'll react maturely in this situation. What will Summer decide to say in return?

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Diane, played by Susan Walters, got married in private and have been soaking up their honeymoon phase. Though they have to deal with Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, and her revenge against Diane, the newly-married couple is too happy to let their bliss be bothered by the feud. Something else has worried them instead. What is it about their son Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, that has got them thinking?

Is it about his ruined marriage with Summer? Lastly, Ashley is not going to let Diane and Jack slide away easily. She thinks she is protecting their father's legacy and decides to ask her brother Billy, played by Jason Thompson, for something. Will he be able to keep his plan with Jack a secret or will Ashley find out what her siblings have been conspiring against her? What turn will the Abbott family war take next? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS.

