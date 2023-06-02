The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Has Kyle figured out what secrets Summer was concealing?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature efforts, confrontations, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 2, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, definitely has something to celebrate with his mother, Diane, played by Susan Walters, getting rid of the false murder charges against her. But now that it is official that Diane didn't murder Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, Kyle has also found out that the latter faked her death to frame his mother. He is also aware that his own wife Summer, played by Allison Lanier, has been acting pretty weird lately.

Now when he finds out what she's been up to and catches Summer with Phyllis, how will he react? He surely won't appreciate that his wife was hiding Phyllis when his mother was being framed for her mother's supposed murder. Will this cause things to become sour between the couple? On the other hand, when Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, found out the truth about Phyllis from his sister Summer, he didn't keep it a secret and told the truth.

Despite that, Phyllis tries to make amends with Daniel and meets him in a hotel room at the Genoa City Athletic Club. He is angry but things don't seem to be too bad until Kyle shows up there. Sharon, played by Sharon Case, brainstormed and figured out that the sender of her mysterious and anonymous gifts was Cameron Kirsten, played by Linden Ashby. She then informed Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, and Chance, played by Conner Floyd, about it.

Sharon was hoping that Cameron would still be in prison, but he has been roaming out and about in Genoa City waiting to make his move. When Sharon has an unwanted reunion with Cameron, what will happen? Is she in danger or will she be able to keep herself safe? How will Nick and Chance find out about the meeting? What will they do when they find out?

