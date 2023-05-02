The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor's offer to Sally ruin his relation with his sons?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise its viewers interference, ultimatums, and struggles. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 2 May 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, will do what it takes to ensure that Sally, played by Courtney Hope, stays away from his sons Adam and Nick. Though he had a conversation with Adam, played by Mark Grossman, and Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, neither of them has shown interest in listening to him and his advice to keep Sally away from them.

Thus, Victor decides to go to Sally herself to end this thing once and for all. He gives her an ultimatum and offers her a lump sum to sign over her upcoming baby girl with Adam and leave Genoa City once the child is born. How will Sally react? And what will she choose to do? Further, how will Adam and Nick react when they find out what their father did?

Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy, knows that something is happening between her boyfriend, Nate, played by Sean Dominic, and his boss, Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle. And what doesn't help the case is Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, feeding the flames by constantly increasing Elena's doubts. She knows she has to keep Victoria away from her boyfriend and Elena makes a plan for the same. She decides to bring back a blast from Victoria's past.

Hoping this will keep Victoria and her attention away from Nate, Elena calls J.T. Hellstrom, played by Thad Luckinbill. How will he react to Elena's request and will he be willing to return to Genoa City? Meanwhile, Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, revealed to Summer, played by Allison Lanier, that she was alive but she asked her to keep it a secret so Diane, played by Susan Walters, is charged with her supposed murder.

Summer informs her brother Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, about Phyllis being alive but he doesn't believe her and thinks she is starting to lose her mind. But Summer hasn't informed Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, about the truth. How much longer will she be able to keep this a secret from him? And how will he react once he finds out?