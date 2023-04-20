The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Are sparks flying between Daniel and Lily again?

American soap opera The Young and the Restless promises its viewers confrontations, celebrations, and business moves in the upcoming episodes. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 19 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, has been going through a hard time recently with his girlfriend Heather, played by Vail Bloom, telling him she's in love with somebody else. The supposed death of his mother Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, was another big setback.

As Daniel grieves the loss of his mother, his former girlfriend, Lily, played by Christel Khalil, is right there to lend Daniel her support and reassurance. Are sparks flying between Daniel and Lily again? Will they give their romance another chance? Will things work out between them this time around? Devon, played by Bryton James, is in a massive fix after he has been taking all the wrong decisions as of late.

He cheated on his girlfriend with his son's mother and then decided to sue his sister after signing an agreement to merge their companies. If that wasn't enough, his father, Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, showed up unexpectedly. But now, Devon seems to have made up his mind to do things the right way now. He dropped his lawsuit with Lily, and asked Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, and Dominic to move into his house.

Even though Tucker wants him to buy McCall Unlimited, Devon has decided not to give in to the offer and he is standing his ground. Is it because of Tucker's unnecessary pressure to buy his business? Meanwhile, Victor, played by Eric Braeden, confronted Adam, played by Mark Grossman, about his relationship with Sally, played by Courtney Hope.

He was not happy about their blooming equation and now Victor is questioning Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, about Sally. He did not approve of Sally for Adam, and neither does he approve of her for Nick, especially now that she is carrying Adam’s baby. But will Nick listen to what Victor has to say? Or will he choose to ignore his father's advice about Sally?