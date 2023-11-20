The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Jack's decision to not listen to Diane and Ashley cause damage?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature retaliations, decision making, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the November 20, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, wants to go all guns blazing with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, but Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, does not agree. She has other plans, more subtle ones, per se. This has been their approach on a usual basis so it's not too surprising. What was actually shocking was Diane, played by Susan Walters, agreeing with Ashley over her husband. Considering their ice-cold relationship, it was definitely one for the books.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Chance's near-death experience make him reconsider his career in the police force?

But it looks like Jack is willing to go against his wife and sister to do what it takes this time around. When he plans to strike Tucker with his plans and retaliate against him, what will it lead to? How will Diane and Ashley react? What will it mean for Tucker's schemes against Jabot? Will Tucker turn out victorious and win against Jack's not-so-foolproof attempts?

Jill, played by Jess Walton, has been busy overseeing Chancellor-Winters and its operations. But when she found out her grandson Chance, played by Conner Floyd, was shot, her plans changed. Now that he has been released from the hospital, she wants to spend some time with him. Meanwhile, Nina, played by Tricia Cast, has been busy convincing Chance to consider a change of career. She thinks being in the police force is too risky and that it's time for him to change lanes. Nina wants her son to consider the world of business.

Chance isn't sure about this but his grandmother and mother are both taut with worry. Will he decide to consider it to ensure Jill and Nina are not worried? Or will he want to remain chief of police regardless of the risks? Mamie, played by Veronica Redd, was none happy when she found out more about Tucker. She instantly regretted working with him. When Mamie is faced with a tough decision, is it related to Tucker and their deal together?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why has Claire kidnapped Nikki and what's her motive behind keeping her trapped?