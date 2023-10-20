The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Devon figure out Mamie's intention behind inviting Nate back into the family business?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature digging dirt, questioning, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 20, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

When Jill, played by Jess Walton, found out that Victor, played by Eric Braeden, sold his Chancellor-Winters shares to Mamie, played by Veronica Redd, she wasn't happy about it. Considering the friction in their past, it wasn't a surprise. She was suspicious about her return to Genoa City and speculated that something was up, and she was adamant about it.

The fact that Mamie was keeping everything very hush-hush only fueled her doubts. When Jill attempts to dig up dirt on Mamie, what will she find? Will she discover what Mamie has been up to or something related to her plans? Or will she come across Mamie's connection with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, just like Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, did?

Devon, played by Bryton James, was not happy when Mamie told him her plan to bring Nate, played by Sean Dominic, back into the family business. Even though he is okay with being cordial when they meet for a gathering or a limited hangout, he does not trust him one bit. Devon is not okay with Nate coming back to work at Chancellor-Winters. Mamie, on the other hand, is adamant about it and has even talked to Nate about the same plan of hers.

Nate, on his part, has agreed to consider the offer even though he has made no promises. When Devon questions Nate, what will he find? Will he get closer to finding out what Mamie plans to do? Victor's plan to fake a decline in his mental health to root out who the traitor could turn out to be is escalating. He has planted the seeds and has his eyes set on the results. When he decides to retaliate against an enemy, who could it possibly be?

