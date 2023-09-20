The Young and the Restless Spoilers 20 September 2023: Will Summer and Kyle's truce work out amidst their divorce or fail miserably?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature conflicting thoughts, shocking announcements, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 20, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Billy, played by Jason Thompson, has been dealing with a lot of conflicting thoughts. He keeps going back and forth about what to do with the whole Abbott family mess. He agreed to help Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Diane, played by Susan Walters, against Ashely and Tucker but he seems to struggling now. His thoughts took a turn especially when Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, and Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, made an enticing offer.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nikki's damage control for Nick and Victoria's sake work or fail?

They hinted at Billy having the reigns at Jabot if he was in their team. Billy thinks he's the only one who cares about the company and not the petty family feud between his brother and sister. He is also not happy with always being number two to Jack anymore. Will Billy go rogue in his attempt to satisfy his ego? Will he make a mistake in the process? What will this mean for Jabot and the Abbott family? How will Billy's siblings Jack and Ashley react to it?

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has been making a lot of changes in the family and its power structure lately. His announcement of returning as the CEO of Newman Enterprises has not gone down very well, especially with Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle. But his decisions aren't reserved for his family anymore. Victor gives some not-so-happy news to Lily, played by Christel Khalil, and tells her he's pulling his money out. This will leave Lily shocked.

How will she search for new funding at such short notice? Lastly, Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, and Summer, played by Allison Lanier, are quite done with their marriage. The process to officially divorce has already started by the two have been through some awkward encounters every time they meet. Now when the estranged couple has decided to call a truce, how far along will it last? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Ashley calling someone for help after her mysterious fiasco with Tucker?