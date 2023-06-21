The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victoria's power moves against Adam and Nick work?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature realizations, power moves, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 21, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, might have brothers who are going through emotionally traumatic incidents, but she won't let that deter her from getting what she wants. Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, just rescued his daughter Faith, played by Reylynn Caster, from the stalker Cameron, played by Linden Ashby. Adam, played by Mark Grossman, went through the most heartbreaking experience when he had to choose between saving either Sally, played by Courtney Hope, who is the love of his life, or their unborn daughter.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nick and Sally's relationship fall apart due to circumstances?

When Sally blamed Adam for the reason their little girl is not in this world, things got even tougher for him to bear. But Victoria has other things on her mind as she the two situations and makes power moves against her brothers. She plans to convince Nick to take a leave so Nate, played by Sean Dominic, can take his place. On the other hand, she will ensure this distraction will give her the upper hand against Adam and McCall Unlimited.

Meanwhile, Nate sees his dream of taking Nick's place at Newman Enterprises almost coming true. He doesn't care about Nick's family issues either, just like Victoria, who he is hooking up with. Nate does not plan to feel any guilt when he steals Nick's position from him. Will Victoria and Nate be successful? Will Nick realize what is happening and fight back? Will Victora understand that Nate is only using her to get what he wants?

Lastly, Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has dealt with a lot in her life but ever since she found out about the kidnapping drama between Cameron, Faith, Sharon, and Nick, she feels very thankful to have her family. Regardless of everything she has seen, she has not lost the ones close to her. Nikki is grateful that Sharon and Nick managed to save their daughter and her granddaughter. The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will the loss of their child ruin Sally and Adam's relationship forever?