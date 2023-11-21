The Young and the Restless Spoilers 21 November 2023: Will Audra figure out Kyle's play of being double agent for the Abbotts?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature attempts to outwit, double agent plans, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the November 21, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

It was recently revealed that Claire, played by Hayley Erin, has been working with her aunt Jordan, played by Colleen Zenk. Though it's still not clear what their motives are, things are about to get real. Meanwhile, Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has been held hostage by Claire and is worried about her safety. She has been trying to find a way out but hasn't been successful so far. Regardless, she'll keep trying until she can find an alternative.

Nikki isn't one to give up and she sure isn't okay with letting her false assistant get away with her schemes. When she tries to outwit her kidnappers, will she be successful, or fall flat on her face? What will this mean for Claire and her revenge against the Newman family? On the other hand, Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has realized that Nikki has gone missing but it seems like that is exactly what Claire wants. Is she trying to bait them into finding her?

Does she want them all in one place to execute her plans? Claire is aware that Victor will do what it takes to protect his wife and having Nikki as her hostage makes her the one in power. Considering the control freak Victor is, it won't be surprising if she uses the same the get what she wants. How will things fare for Claire, Jordan, Nikki, and the Newmans? Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, has been acting like a ping-pong ball with his changing decisions.

He told Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, that he was willing to go against his family to take down Jabot with her and Tucker, played by Trevor St. John. Later, he backed out and refused to do it. Now that Kyle's mother Diane, played by Susan Walters, told him to be a play double-agent, he went back to Audra and told her he was in for it again. Audra is confused about the fluctuations but will she figure out what Kyle is up to or fall in his trap?

