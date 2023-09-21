The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Lily and Devon be able to figure out who Victor sold his shares to?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature brainstorming, hard decisions, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 21, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has been at her active best ever since she took over as the CEO of Newman Media. She confronted Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, about her fling with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, and warned her to get done with it if she wanted to keep her job intact. Now, Nikki has upped the stakes even more. When she forces Audra to make a tough decision, what could it be about? Is it about Kyle or the company?

Meanwhile, Victor, played by Eric Braeden, recently made several changes in the Newman companies which led to the whole family reeling. He also announced he would be returning to Newman Enterprises and would be working with his daughter Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, as co-CEO. The latter wasn't happy with not having absolute power at the company anymore. And she has made up her mind about what to do about it, no matter how shrewd.

Victoria is going ahead with the narrative that Victor is facing a mental decline. When she continues with her behavior, Victor loses his patience. How will he deal with her? What will Victor do when he finds out that Victoria is pushing the mental decline agenda to push him out of the company? Will he step back or show her exactly what he is capable of? What will this mean for her position? Will this affect her fling with Nate? What do they have in store?

Lastly, Lily, played by Christel Khalil, informed Devon, played by Bryton James, that Victor sold his stake in Chancellor-Winters. Her brother is now wondering who he sold it to but Lily remains unaware. When Lily and Devon put their minds together, will they figure out who bought Victor's share from him? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

