The Young and the Restless Spoilers 22 August 2023: Is Victoria questioning her relationship with Nate after talking to Billy?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature introspections, ultimatums, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 22, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, was convinced that Nate, played by Sean Dominic, was the right choice for her. While her belief was strong earlier, recent situations have shaken her confidence in him. Especially after her mother Nikki confronted Nate and questioned his motives, Victoria has been introspecting her decision to start a fling with him. Earlier her family's advice against Nate irked her but now she's starting to see things differently.

Victoria also found out that Nate didn't inform her about her half-brother Adam, played by Mark Grossman, blackmailing Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver. What's more, she even had a chat with her former husband Billy, and his points about Nate made sense to her. This is why Victoria decides to test Nate. Now that she doesn't trust him as much, what will she do to ensure his head is in the right place? Will he pass her test, or fail miserably?

Is this the start of the end of their weak relationship? Victor, played by Eric Braeden, is always tired of his children and their decisions, especially because they tend to not listen to him and his orders. He always wants things done in a certain manner and does not like it when his adult children who are also parents, keep their own opinions or disagree with him. Victor gives his sons Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, and Adam an ultimatum yet again.

What is it this time around? Will they accept whatever Victor is ordering them to do or rebel against him? Adam might be more inclined to do the latter. Lastly, Audra has been enjoying her fling with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor. Their physical intimacy and alone time is definitely something she looks forward to. When Audra talks to Kyle about something, is it of a personal nature or professional? What will it mean for their unique equation?

