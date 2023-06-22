The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Traci become the peacemaker between Jack and Ashley?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless see reunions, visits, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 22, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Traci, played by Beth Maitland, has always been the one trying to keep the peace in the Abbott family. Right now, with the clashes between Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, there is a dire need for her attempt to cool the situation and so she does. Traci visits her siblings and attempts to help them solve things. She thinks their father John Abbott, played by Jerry Douglas, would not be happy about the situation.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victoria's power moves against Adam and Nick work?

Traci feels the way the two of them have been behaving recently is not what he would have been okay with. Ashley's attempt at a coup and Jack's plan to get her out of the house are only some of the things the brother-sister duo has been planning against each other. She takes them on a walk down memory lane with flashbacks of their father and what life was like when he was alive. Billy, played by Jason Thompson, is not happy with the way his siblings are fighting either and so he supports Traci in fixing things between Jack and Ashley.

He might not be very supportive of Ashley and Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, as he is of Jack and Diane, played by Susan Walters, but he absolutely does not like seeing his siblings fight. Billy wants his family to stay united and together instead of at each other's throats. Apart from Traci, the episode features another surprise visit, her long-time agent, Zelda Wilford, played by Kym Douglas. What will these two visits mean for the Abbotts?

Will Tracy and Zelda manage to solve things between the family and become peacemakers? Or will this be another failed attempt at cooling the fire of revenge between Jack and Ashley? What will they say to convince them to drop their weapons? Will they even be successful? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nick and Sally's relationship fall apart due to circumstances?