The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Victor react after finding out about Victoria and Nate?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise its viewers sabotage, changes, and plenty of drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the May 22, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Chance, played by Conner Floyd, is in process of his murder investigation and he is unsure about the happenings. Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, doesn't believe what Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, said about Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, being alive but Chance does. He might be trying to figure out if Jeremy and Diane, played by Susan Walters, worked together.

Chance now discovers that his investigation has been sabotaged. Did Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, mess up the crime scene or was it somebody entirely else? Victor, played by Eric Braeden, is usually aware of everything that happens in his family as well as in Genoa City. But this time he is in for a surprise and it has a direct connection to his own daughter Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle.

Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, tells Victor about Victoria's relationship with Nate, played by Sean Dominic, taking him by surprise. What will he do with this information? Will he choose to discuss it with his daughter and Nate or will he choose to not question it? Billy, played by Jason Thompson, and Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan, came closer after he saved her life. Their relationship has only grown stronger since then.

Now with their relationship being so healthy and strong and them helping fix things between Connor, played by Judah Mackey, and Johnny, played by Paxton Mishkind, are they ready for the next step? But it seems like Billy and Chelsea are going to change gears and go another route. Is the reason behind the change their own relationship, or is it because of them helping Connor and Johnny?

