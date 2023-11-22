The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Ashley and Tucker's latest deal honest or another trick of their plans?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature family reunions, newly struck deals, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the November 22, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, was busy defending his friend Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, when he abruptly left the country. It was later revealed that he had to rush to bail out Gloria, played by Judith Chapman, as she was involved in another one of her messes. Now, the two are back and the Baldwin-Fisher family have something to celebrate but they have their own set of troubles that are far from over and Michael is well aware of it.

Amidst the gatherings, festivities, and holiday season there's another reunion and it's none other than the Hamilton-Winters family. Mamie, played by Veronica Redd, made it clear that everyone must get along together, or she'll be leaving with her Chancellor-Winters shares. Lily, played by Christel Khalil, and Devon, played by Bryton James, are thus forced to listen to Nate, played by Sean Dominic, even though they have absolutely no interest in doing so.

Considering Nate betrayed them the last time and was not even apologetic about his power-hungry and selfish motives, it's not surprising. Even now he does not seem to have any such intentions and has no interest in promising he won't go down that lane again. It's fair for Lily and Devon to not want to deal with Nate again but Mamie has other plans. Meanwhile, Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, has struck a deal with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John.

Ashley has been determined to not trust him or fall for his lies again after all the previous instances. Is this deal an attempt to lure him into her trap? Is this part of her scheme to protect Jabot from Tucker's clutches? If so, will he realize the truth? What will this mean for their already estranged marriage? Will the Abbotts win this round over Tucker? Or is he already many steps ahead of them? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

