The Young and the Restless Spoilers 22 September 2023: What will Phyllis do after finding out about Tucker's plans against Billy?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature plotting, confrontations, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 22, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, is back to his scheming self ever since he returned from his honeymoon with Ashley without her. First, he slept with Audra, and now he is stirring up his own kind of trouble. During his conversation with Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, he tries to not let her know what he is up to so he can keep things mysterious. But she has her own ways and so Phyllis manages to make Tucker reveal what he has been planning to do.

He discloses he wants access to the personal financial records of Billy, played by Jason Thompson. Now that Phyllis knows Tucker's plan, will she press him for more details? Will she offer to help or will she spin this information for her own benefit? How will Tucker's re-emerging equation with Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, come into this equation? How will this plotting fare and who will end up being the one with the most amount of damage?

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Diane, played by Susan Walters, are happily married. They are busy planning their celebratory wedding ceremony after quickly tying the knot weeks ago. Recently, he told Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, that he does not care what she is up to with Tucker. But he hasn't been in the business for so many years to not realize what is happening which is why Jack confronts Phyllis. What response will she give him?

Lastly, Audra has always been very clear about being self-serving in her motives. She was busy enjoying her fling with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor. but now Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has warned her to attend things with him. Will Audra keep her fling with Kyle going despite her blooming career being in danger because of it? Or will she give Kyle a proper reality check about just how casual their benefits equation really is?

