The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Kyle regretting his fling with Audra after Summer's decision to divorce?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature relationship talks, divorce decisions, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 23, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, is back from his work trip and he wasn't happy to see his girlfriend Sally, played by Courtney Hope, at the apartment of his brother Adam, played by Mark Grossman. He accused Adam of not being over Sally and still going after her despite knowing she is with him now. Adam pointed out that it was Sally who came to his new house with a housewarming gift for him. He also said Nick was afraid they still love each other.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Victoria questioning her relationship with Nate after talking to Billy?

Considering Nick is very insecure about his relationship with Sally and worries she might get back with Adam, it wasn't a lie. Neither Nick nor Sally has said they love one another while she and Adam still seem to have quite strong feelings for each despite their breakup. This might be why Nick decides to have a chat with Sally. Will they admit they don't exactly have a future together? Or will both of them attempt to keep their relationship afloat?

Advertisement

When Nick asked Sally to move in, she didn't exactly listen, and though she says there's no way Adam and her getting back together. her behavior seems to say otherwise. How will this discussion affect their equation? Meanwhile, Mariah, played by Camry Grimes, and Tessa, played by Cait Fairbanks, have taken their time being mothers to their daughter Aria. While they have been doing well so far, things are never quite as easy for newborn parents.

The two mothers notice that Aria is not responding as she is expected to be reacting to loud sounds. Is something up with her hearing? When something this challenging happens, how will Mariah and Tessa deal with it? Will they get through this? On the other hand, Summer, played by Allison Lanier, thought she could make her marriage with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, work out. Then she found it he slept with Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver.

It was then that she realized there is no turning back and their troubled marriage cannot be redeemed. Now that Summer has had the chance to absorb reality, she is ready to make some choices. When she tells Kyle that it's time for a divorce, he isn't happy to hear that. While he was not guilty about his fling with Audra at first, it seems like the reality of their marriage ending is hitting him now that Summer has made up her mind. How will things fare?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Have Adam and Chelsea hit a snag in their co-parenting process with Connor?