The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Tucker's engagement to Ashley just another ploy for power?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature questions, power moves, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 23, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Adam, played by Mark Grossman, has been going through a heartbreaking phase after he chose to save his love Sally, played by Courtney Hope, over their unborn daughter. If that pain wasn't enough, Sally chose to blame him while she is in grief and pain. Feeling alone and guilty, Adam goes back to his old ways. He lashes out when he is hurt and copes this way. What will he do this time around, and who will be the target?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Traci become the peacemaker between Jack and Ashley?

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has become aware of the planning Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, has been doing when it comes to her hookup buddy Nate, played by Sean Dominic. The fact that Victor does not trust Nate does not really help his or Victoria's case. Though he thought he was a decent guy when he was a doctor, he doesn't feel the same way ever since he left the hospital and joined the ruthless world of business.

When Victoria forces an unwilling Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, to take leave using the family crisis he is dealing with, Victor is not surprised and neither is Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott. They know their daughter well enough to understand her power moves. Victor confronts Victoria and questions her leadership. How will she react to the doubts in her father's head? Will she have the answers Victor desires or will she fail?

Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, seems unsure about his course of action. He managed to convince Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, to get engaged to him and wants to start a company with her. But Ashley is open to getting him a position of power at Jabot. Was this Tucker's plan along? Was this his attempt to conceal his true intentions? Tucker gains intel against an enemy. Is it Diane, played by Susan Walters, or one of the Newmans?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victoria's power moves against Adam and Nick work?