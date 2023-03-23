The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Leanna Love attend the Genoa Gala?

American television soap opera The Young and the Restless has a lot of action to showcase in the upcoming episodes. The CBS series has plenty of surprises up its sleeve for the audience and the fans cannot wait to know what happens next. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 23 March 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

The much-awaited celebration of the Genoa City, aka the Genoa Ball, has arrived and Victor, played by Eric Braeden, and Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, serve as the hosts of the evening. Nikki has been planning for the Genoa City bicentennial celebration gala for a while, and even convinced Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, and Lauren, played by Tracey Bregman to help her. Nikki even enlisted the help of Traci, played by Beth Maitland.

The Genoa Ball is considered the party of the year and celebrates Genoa City’s 200 years. Of course, for an event of such scale, the guests are sure to be one of a kind as well. Everyone considered important enough will become a part of the evening except for Mariah, played by Camryn Grimes, and Tessa, played by Cait Fairbanks. The duo who just became mothers are extremely tired after having to take care of a newborn.

If the situation was different, Tessa could have possibly sung at the masked ball, but perhaps that role will fall on the shoulders of Danny, played by Michael Damian, who is actually a rock star by profession. The masquerade might be attended by Amanda, played by Mishael Morgan, and Mamie, played by Veronica Redd. The most exciting of the potential names is Leanna Love, played by Barbara Crampton.

Leanna will make an appearance on the show after 16 years and the fans definitely cannot keep calm. After all, it is the 50th anniversary of The Young and the Restless. It is still unclear if Crampton is returning to the show as a guest or as a recurring cast member. Regardless, fans of the show surely have a lot to look forward to.