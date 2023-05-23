The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Jack and Billy's plans against Ashley work?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature bad news, family issues, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the May 23, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Sharon, played by Sharon Case, is surprised at receiving a bottle of champagne out of the blue. At first, she thought it might be Adam, played by Mark Grossman, who had sent it, but when she realized it wasn't him, she was left confused as she wondered who the sender was. She proceeds to share some disturbing news with Nick, played by Joshua Morrow.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Victor react after finding out about Victoria and Nate?

Is it about the surprising bottle of champagne she received? Or is this about the mystery sender? Will these two be able to get to the bottom of things before something terribly wrong happens? Jack, played by Peter Bergman, is furious ever since finding out that his own sister Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, has plans to oust him from their home company Jabot.

She is not absolutely not happy with his decision to marry Diane, played by Susan Walters, and this is Ashley's dirty move to let her brother know exactly how far she is willing to go. Fortunately for Jack, his brother Billy, played by Jason Thompson, who is managing the company right now, is on his side. Jack and Billy team up to plan something against Ashley. Will their strategy work or will it cause issues among the family?

On the other hand, Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, declares his love for Ashley and asks her to marry him. He might have lost everyone's trust but he is working overtime to ensure that she knows he has changed. Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, certainly knows Tucker has not changed as much as he wants everybody else to think. The two reach an understanding but will it be enough to keep her quiet? Or will Tucker's cards be revealed?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Tucker be able to win people over again?