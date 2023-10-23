The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Nick giving mixed signals to Sally or to someone from the Newman family?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature mixed signals, promises, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 23, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, has been dealing with several things at the moment. He broke up with Sally, played by Courtney Hope, and he has a new company with Sharon, played by Sharon Case. He is also worried about his father Victor, played by Eric Braeden, and his supposed mental decline. Lastly, working with his brother Adam, played by Mark Grossman, has been irksome for him.

Especially since he is also pissed at Adam knowing that Sally is still in love with him and they kissed, his temper is at an all-time high. When Nick gives mixed signals, who is it related to? Is Sally the recipient of it or someone from his Newman family? What is the reason he is giving such signals? Meanwhile, Victor is faking a mental health decline to figure out which of his children would backstab him? He further asked his wife Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, to trust him.

Victor didn't reveal his full plan in front of her and it might be due to the fact that Nikki is vehemently against Adam. The stepmother has never been warm towards her stepson and Victor knows it. In fact, Nikki is always ready to speak against Adam in any given situation. When she heard Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, Nick, and Adam talking about Victor's health, she figured out he was faking it and she was quick to ask him about the same.

Nikki tried to warn Victor that this was a cruel attempt but Victor didn't listen. What he did do was make a promise to her. What could it be about? Will he reassure her about how far he will go? Or will he try to convince her that this is the best option to figure out which of the children are loyal to him and which are not? Will Nikki get convinced or will she still retort?

