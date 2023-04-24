The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Ashley turn Jack against Diane?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise its viewers blooming relationships, dislike, and personal moves. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 24 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Billy, played by Jason Thompson, saved the life of Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan, and remained the only person she could rely on in her difficult situations. Every time he was with her during each step of her recovery, their relationship bloomed and they came closer.

Furthermore, Chelsea also acted as a source of comfort for Billy during his difficult times. She seems to have inspired him to become a better person, and they have worked to make their way through their past. With Chelsea and Billy having kissed, things seem to be moving to the next level for the lovebirds. Even Connor, played by Judah Mackey, is more than okay to see Billy around because it seems to make Chelsea really happy.

He was grateful when she joined him during lunch on his first day back at Jabot Cosmetics. What will the next step for the couple be? Will they finally tie the knot, choose to move in together, or decide to keep things going the way they currently are? Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, has always disliked Diane, played by Susan Walters.

Diane's blooming relationship and recent engagement with Ashley's brother Jack, played by Peter Bergman, has been irking her. Recently, she told Jack that she was totally against his engagement with Diane, and because she loves her brother, she has promised to not stop fighting for his happiness and security, no matter what.

Ashley is absolutely sure that Jack will get nothing but heartache if he chooses to go ahead and live his life with Diane. She has chosen to stay firm and stand her ground with Jack but against Diane. How will he react? Will Ashley successfully brainwash Jack against Diane or will this be another failed attempt by someone at separating the two lovebirds? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.