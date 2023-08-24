The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What is the reason behind Victoria's mysterious meetings with Kyle and Ashley?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature power moves, new plans of action, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 24, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, might have acted like he was burying the hatchet and he has nothing against his sister Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, and her new husband Tucker, played by Trevor St. John. He even gave them a wedding gift which she obviously didn't trust. Rightfully so, since that was all pretense. Jack and his brother Billy, played by Jason Thompson, have been working to bring down Tucker and are planning their next move.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Kyle regretting his fling with Audra after Summer's decision to divorce?

Neither of them thinks he is worthy of their sister and they are not backing down, especially not after all of Ashley's revenge attempts. Will Jack and Billy be successful or will Ashley and Tucker checkmate them? How far will this Abbott family feud go? On the other hand, Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, has been talking around with people. She had a talk with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, and asked him about Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver.

Advertisement

Now, her next target seems to be Ashley. The two might not have met for a while but their underlying tensions are not going anywhere, especially with Ashley's romantic history with Victoria's father Victor, played by Eric Braeden. What does she have to discuss with Ashley? Is she attempting to use her power as the CEO? Or is this encounter more about Ashley's new marriage? Will she be asking her about Tucker? It surely cannot be a leisurely chat.

Lastly, Victor is known for being cunning, even when it comes to his own children. His power and need for control do not spare them. In fact, he might just be harsher on them, especially his son Adam, played by Mark Grossman. Victor wants things to be done in the way he prefers and he'll do whatever it takes to ensure that even if means tricking Victoria, Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, and Adam. What is Victor's new game plan?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Victoria questioning her relationship with Nate after talking to Billy?