The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why has Jack decided to encourage Diane to play dirty?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature roadblocks, secret moves, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the July 24, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, made her return to Genoa City after being on the run for weeks. She went into hiding after faking her death so Diane, played by Susan Walters, could be blamed for it. Phyllis even ended up killing Jeremy Stark. All in all, she has done a lot but now that she has made her re-entry, she thinks she can get away with what she did.

She struck a deal with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, who found the EMT that can vouch for her. Phyllis also has the support of her friend and lawyer Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc. She sure seems to be in a hopeful mood due to the recent turn of events. On the other hand, Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, wants to ensure Phyllis is prosecuted and though Heather, played by Vail Bloom, suggests otherwise, Christine remains adamant.

After all, Phyllis and Christine share a bad past, and this is quite literally a perfect chance for the latter to ensure the former pays for her crimes. How will things turn out for Phyllis? Will Christine change her mind or is she too set on her agenda? Why does Phyllis suddenly hit a roadblock? Does it have something to do with Tucker or Christine? Or is it connected to her nemesis Diane? Will Phyllis be able to wade through this new barrier and fare well?

Will her daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier, and son Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, help her? Or are they busy dealing with their own problems, plenty of which are usually caused by their mother? Jack, played by Peter Bergman, momentarily left Genoa City for a secret meeting with a Jabot Cosmetics board member in New York City.

Jack might have attempted to keep it hush-hush, but his sister Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, is a bloodhound who can sniff around and find whatever she wants to. What will she do with this piece of information? Why is Jack encouraging Diane to play dirty? Will this lead to even more problems as the issues between the Abbotts touch the simmering peak?

