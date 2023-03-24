The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why is Leanna Love back to Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running American soap operas and the upcoming episodes promise every bit of the thrilling and exciting action the viewers expect from the CBS series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 24 March 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Leanna Love, played by Barbara Crampton, is back in Genoa City and the timing couldn't be more amusing as Victor, played by Eric Braeden, and Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, host the Genoa Gala to pay tribute to Genoa City's 200 years. Leanna is known for her authorized as well as unauthorized biographies of Victor, and for her national talk show which is called the Leanna Love Show.

The notorious journalist, who is known to always make a splash, has covered some of the most major stories. With her return to Genoa City, things are bound to become interesting. While some may be happy to see her face, others will riddle in fear of what she has come back for. Leanna has a history of siding with Diane, played by Susan Walters, but it is unclear if the dynamic duo will team up once again.

Will there be drama or will things go surprisingly smoothly? Will Leanna successfully spoil things for Victor somehow or is she just back to the city for an update and a breather? There is also a potential possibility that a special event might be hosted during the celebration that pays tribute to those who helped make Genoa City what it is today but are unfortunately no longer around. Will it happen or will it remain an idea unattended?

Will Victor and Nikki be able to navigate through the evening without too much trouble and be the perfect hosts they hope to be? All the important members of Genoa City will be gathering to celebrate its bicentennial. Lots of honoring and reminiscing aside, some of the biggest moments of the last couple of years will be acknowledged and appreciated. Apart from Leanna Love, you can also expect to see a lot of your favorite characters, be it the current Genoa City residents or the much-loved past residents.