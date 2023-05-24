The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle accept Summer's apology for her unusual behaviour?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature shocking news, damage control, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the May 24, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, has been furious at her brother Jack, played by Peter Bergman, for continuing to be with his fiancee Diane, played by Susan Walters, despite everything she did in the past. She is also pissed about how Jack continuously asks her to move out of the Abbott family home. Annoyed by him, Ashley decides to take a big step.

Not only does she have plans to oust Jack from Jabot, but she is also going to pretend that she is engaged to Tucker, played by Trevor St. John. Jack dislikes Tucker so this will hit the exact nerve Ashley wants to but will her brother believe it? Or is he going to be too busy with Diane to notice his sister's attempts at riling him up?

Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has tried to talk to her daughter Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, about her affair with Nate, played by Sean Dominic. But Victoria is clear about not being interested in hearing her mother's thoughts or suggestions. Despite Victoria's disinterest. Nikki gives her advice. Will Victoria finally listen to her mother's unsolicited advice or will she continue to ignore what she suggests?

Summer, played by Allison Lanier, has been lying to her husband Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, and is guilty about it. Her mother Phyllis has asked her to hide the fact that she is alive and instead of telling at least Kyle the truth, she has constantly attempted to hide the fact from him and everyone else. Kyle has noticed his wife's unusual behavior and is not happy about it. Summer tries to make amends, and apologizes to Kyle but will it be enough to save their marriage? Or will the misunderstandings tear them apart?

