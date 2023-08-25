The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Has Elena finally found a new lover after being cheated on by Nate?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature moving on from the past, disagreements, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 25, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy, went through a really hard time when she found out that her boyfriend Nate, played by Sean Dominic, was cheating on her with Victoria. She broke up with him and made sure to call him out every time she came face to face with him. She gave him a reality check and told him there was no way they could be cordial acquaintances after what he did to her. Now, Elena has finally decided to move on from the trauma of it all.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What is the reason behind Victoria's mysterious meetings with Kyle and Ashley?

Has she found a new boyfriend? Or does she have something on the work front that is keeping her focused and making her forget the betrayal she went through? Meanwhile, Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has been making some big decisions about the Newman business empire. He is also trying to force his kids Adam, Nick, and Victoria to follow the path he is setting even when they don't want to. It has been causing a lot of clashes.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Victor's wife Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, is known to be quite opinionated. She tells him exactly what she thinks about his latest gameplay and power moves. Nikki is worried about Victor's tumultuous equation with Adam, played by Mark Grossman. As usual, her husband tries to take her thoughts into consideration. But the couple have a clash of opinion. What happened between the love birds? Did Victor refuse to listen?

Is Nikki upset that he is not giving her warnings about Adam much thought? Or is this about Victoria? Lastly, Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, has been complaining to Sharon, played by Sharon Case, about having to work with Adam. He does not relate to the scheming and plotting his brother does to get what he wants. How will Sharon help Nick get through this? Will things only grow worse between the three attempting to unwillingly work together?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Kyle regretting his fling with Audra after Summer's decision to divorce?