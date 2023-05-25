The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis be spotted by someone despite her disguise?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature bold moves, reigniting romance, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the May 25, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, is dead in the eyes of most residents of Genoa City. After she was believed to be murdered, Phyllis revealed the truth to her daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier, and then disappeared from sight. Though her son Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, believes she called him, Phyllis never said a word, so it is not exactly clear if she did. Now, she has decided to make a bold move.

Phyllis disguises herself and shows up after Summer calls her and asks her to return. Will her disguise be safe enough to keep her from being spotted? Or will her plan fall apart as everyone realizes that she is alive? Lily, played by Christel Khalil, has been out of the city for a while, visiting her son. But before she left, Lily slept with Daniel rekindling their past relationship. When they talked about it, they decided to keep things low-key and casual.

Not surprising since both of them just got out of their respective relationships. Now, Lily catches Daniel off guard when she kisses him. Was he surprised by her return or the kiss? Is Lily ready for things to become serious between them? Devon, played by Bryton James, judges his cousin Nate, played by Sean Dominic, for cheating on Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy, even though he cheated on Amanda, played by Mishael Morgan, not long ago.

Nate lets him know exactly how hypocritical he is for questioning him for doing the exact same thing he did a while back. But it looks like Devon has decided to take the high road. Is this in connection to Nate? Or is the high road decision in relation to Tucker, played by Trevor St. John? Maybe it's someone entirely else in regard to a situation, not a person.

