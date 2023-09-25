The Young and the Restless Spoilers 25 September 2023: Will Billy go rogue against his own family in a bid to destroy Tucker?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature enticing offers, crossing lines, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 25, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, may have promised her kids that she will mend her ways but with the information coming her way, she is having a hard time keeping it. She tried to focus on her career by asking Sharon, played by Sharon Case, if she still has a job at her company with Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, but did not get any definitive answer. Since that was a bust, she kept herself busy another way, by seeking out fresh gossip.

Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, caved in and told Phyllis about his plans. He kept an enticing offer in front of her that included a lot of money in exchange for her hacking into the personal finances of Billy, played by Jason Thompson. Phyllis tried to decline but Tucker called her out for pretending to not be interested in the deal. She finally accepted the offer stating that she'd get the work done but their deal would be done just as swiftly.

When Phyllis crosses the line, how will things fare for her? Is Tucker behind it or did she herself fall into a problem? How will Summer and Daniel react to their mother's latest set of shenanigans? Jack, played by Peter Bergman, has not been happy about how Billy has been behaving lately. He did not like his brother's attempt to plant seeds of doubt in the mind of Devon, played by Bryton James, about Tucker. Billy seems to be in his own loop, after all.

If his decisions weren't enough, Jack is also not entirely sure about what Billy has in mind when it comes to his motives. What does Billy have in mind? Is he planning to go against Jack now that the cold war between the latter and Ashley has come to a stand still? How will Jack react to this development? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

