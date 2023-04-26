The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Summer react after finding out Phyllis is alive?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise its viewers reunions, family moves, and temptations. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 26 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Summer, played by Allison Lanier, has been grieving the death of her mother, Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford. But this isn't the only thing she is dealing with. Summer's mother-in-law, Diane, played by Susan Walters, was arrested for her mother's murder. And because she believes that Diane killed her mom, several issues have been cropping up between her and Kyle, played by Michael Mealor.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How far will Jack go to rescue Diane?

But Summer is about to get the shock of her life on seeing Phyllis. How will Summer react to the news that her mother is very much alive? Will she welcome her with open arms or will she be upset and angry that her mother played her and let her grieve over her nonexistent death? Victor, played by Eric Braeden, was not happy when he found out that Adam, played by Mark Grossman, and Sally, played by Courtney Hope, are having a baby.

But despite his displeasure with Adam's personal life, Victor is determined to bring Adam into the fold. He is not letting his son astray because he chose to be with a woman he doesn't approve of. Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, went against Victor and backed out of the bid to buy McCall Unlimited. But her father is nothing if not smart and sharp.

Victor managed to make a deal with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John on his own and now he has plans to strike a deal with Adam. But will his plan turn out the way he hopes or will he have to find another way to get what he wants? Nate, played by Sean Dominic, made out with Victoria in her office despite being in a relationship.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Ashley turn Jack against Diane?

And even though he told Victoria that nothing can happen between them because he is committed to Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy, his track record doesn't exactly speak up for him. And when Nate receives an invitation to go on a business trip with Victoria, will he be able to resist temptation or will he lose the battle like he usually does?